Oil Prices Surge On Red Sea Escalation
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 12, 2024 | 08:58 PM
Oil prices surged four percent on Friday after US and UK forces launched strikes against Iran-backed Huthi rebels following their attacks on ships in the Red Sea, fuelling worries about a wider conflict in the crude-rich region
London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2024) Oil prices surged four percent on Friday after US and UK forces launched strikes against Iran-backed Huthi rebels following their attacks on ships in the Red Sea, fuelling worries about a wider conflict in the crude-rich region.
Wall Street opened higher as earnings season got underway in earnest with a slew of banks reporting results and wholesale inflation unexpectedly dipping in December.
JPMorgan Chase's profits dropped in the fourth quarter to $9.3 billion, but that was due to a one-off special levy of $2.9 billion by US regulators after the failures of Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank.
Both revenues and operating profits rose.
The bank's share price climbed around 2.5 percent as trading got underway in New York.
Tokyo ended the week with strong gains while European stock markets were higher as traders brushed off data showing that US inflation rose more than expected in December.
The luxury sector was also in focus after British fashion brand Burberry posted a profit warning, sending its share price sliding more than nine percent at one stage in London.
That fed through to peers, with Gucci-owner Kering losing 2.1 percent in Paris, where LVMH was down 1.0 percent.
The oil market was in sharp focus as US and British forces struck rebel-held Yemen on Friday after weeks of attacks on Red Sea shipping by the Iran-backed Huthis, who say they are acting in solidarity with Palestinians in war-ravaged Gaza.
"The fear in the oil market is that the region is on an unpredictable escalating path, where at some point down the road supply of oil will indeed in the end be lost," noted Bjarne Schieldrop, chief commodities analyst at SEB bank.
He noted that if the allied attacks were unsuccessful in destroying Huthi weapons, and oil tankers need to go around Africa, then up to 80 million barrels will be locked in transit -- sending prices up as much as $5-10 per barrel.
The Huthis have carried out a growing number of strikes on vessels in the Red Sea, a key international shipping route, since the Gaza war erupted in October.
The attacks have affected trade flows at a time when supply strains are putting upward pressure on inflation globally.
After rising more than 4 percent -- with Brent crude rising above $80 per barrel -- oil prices pared gains.
The jump in oil prices sparked concerns about a fresh spike in inflation that could complicate central bank efforts to cut interest rates.
Data out Thursday showed that US consumer price index rose more than forecast in December, dimming prospects that the Federal Reserve would start its rate-cutting cycle in March.
But data out Friday that US wholesale prices defied predictions to edge lower in December last year.
"The key takeaway from the report is that inflation at the wholesale level has been brought under wraps, with deflation appearing in several components, and is expected to translate into friendlier inflation readings for the PCE Price Index that is the Fed's preferred inflation gauge," said Briefing.com analyst Patrick O'Hare.
Investors are keenly waiting for a drop in interest rates, which central banks hiked in 2022 and 2023 in a bid to cool decades-high inflation.
While rates of price rises have slowed, inflation remains above target for the Fed, European Central Bank and Bank of England.
- Key figures around 1430 GMT -
Brent North Sea Crude: UP 2.8 percent at $79.55 per barrel
West Texas Intermediate: UP 2.9 percent at $74.10 per barrel
New York - Dow: UP 0.2 percent at 37,778.17 points
New York - S&P 500: UP 0.3 percent at 4,796.33
New York - Nasdaq: UP 0.3 percent at 15,009.02
London - FTSE 100: UP 1.0 percent at 7,649.52
Paris - CAC 40: UP 1.0 percent at 7,463.69
Frankfurt - DAX: UP 1.1 percent at 16,722.51
EURO STOXX 50: UP 0.9 percent at 4,483.82
Tokyo - Nikkei 225: UP 1.5 percent at 35,577.11 (close)
Hong Kong - Hang Seng Index: DOWN 0.4 percent at 16,244.58 (close)
Shanghai - Composite: DOWN 0.2 percent at 2,881.98 (close)
Euro/dollar: DOWN at $1.0967 from $1.0969
Dollar/yen: DOWN at 144.61 yen from 145.29 yen on Thursday
Pound/dollar: UP at $1.2771 from $1.2770
Euro/pound: DOWN at 85.91 pence from 85.94 pence
Recent Stories
LHC reserves verdict on Qureshi's plea against rejection of nomination papers
Sudan war risks 'catastrophe' for 24 million children: UNICEF
France's Sarrazin powers to Wengen super-G win ahead of Odermatt
UN decries 'systematic' blocking of aid to Gaza hospitals
Pakistani experts attend Sanya Seed Industry Scientists Conference in China
China urges all parties in Yemen to prevent conflict expansion
First cross-border oil project hits 300,000 tons mark: SCODA
Ambassador Hashmi visits Chinese companies, meets Pakistani diaspora in Chengdu
HBL PSL 9 to begin from 17 February 2024
France orders 42 new Rafale fighter jets
Intelligence officials nab Iranian oil smuggling ring in major crackdown
Ijaz ul Haq for fair, transparent general elections
More Stories From Business
-
Collaborative efforts imperative to rehabilitate economy on strong footing: FCCI2 hours ago
-
Weekly inflation up by 1.36 pc2 hours ago
-
PSX gains 20 points2 hours ago
-
JPMorgan Chase profits dip on US fee after bank failures2 hours ago
-
Oil prices surge on Red Sea escalation2 hours ago
-
Broiler chicken, eggs’ price surge in local market4 hours ago
-
PSW introduces Russian language 'helpline' to facilitate Central Asian trade4 hours ago
-
ICCI urges political parties to unveil their manifesto for the revival of the economy5 hours ago
-
Rupee gains 76 paisa against Dollar3 hours ago
-
Tractor assembling grew 67.51% in six months5 hours ago
-
SBP launches official WhatsApp channel3 hours ago
-
NPO to organize webinar on ‘Risk Planning & Mitigation Plan'6 hours ago