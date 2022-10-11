Oil Prices to Rise By 41.4% in 2022 to $98.2 Per Barrel, to Fall to $76.3 in 2025 - IMF

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th October, 2022) Global oil prices will rise by 41.4 percent to average $98.2 per barrel this year but are expected to decrease to $76.3 in 2025, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) said on Tuesday.

"Futures markets suggest that oil prices will rise by 41.4 percent in 2022, to average $98.2 a barrel, but will fall in the coming years, to $76.3 in 2025," the IMF said in its World Economic Outlook.