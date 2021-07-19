UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Oil Prices Tumble 5.0 Percent

Faizan Hashmi 22 seconds ago Mon 19th July 2021 | 08:11 PM

Oil prices tumble 5.0 percent

Oil prices tumbled 5.0 percent Monday, a day after producers decided to hike output and as stock markets slumped with surging Covid cases threatening the economic recovery, according to traders

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2021 ) :Oil prices tumbled 5.0 percent Monday, a day after producers decided to hike output and as stock markets slumped with surging Covid cases threatening the economic recovery, according to traders.

Benchmark crude contracts Brent North Sea and WTI were both down 5.0 percent around 1400 GMT.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Oil Market

Recent Stories

Spyware Reform Critical After Reports Emerge of Jo ..

18 seconds ago

Death Toll From Floods in Belgium Rises to 36 - Au ..

20 seconds ago

Georgia, Moldova, Ukraine hold 'milestone' EU summ ..

23 seconds ago

ITP cops to perform special duties against one-whe ..

28 seconds ago

US Stocks Plunge on COVID Resurgence, Growth Worry ..

4 minutes ago

Two children killed in wall collapse

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.