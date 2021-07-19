Oil prices tumble 5.0 percent

Oil prices tumbled 5.0 percent Monday, a day after producers decided to hike output and as stock markets slumped with surging Covid cases threatening the economic recovery, according to traders

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2021 ) :Oil prices tumbled 5.0 percent Monday, a day after producers decided to hike output and as stock markets slumped with surging Covid cases threatening the economic recovery, according to traders.

Benchmark crude contracts Brent North Sea and WTI were both down 5.0 percent around 1400 GMT.