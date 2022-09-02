UrduPoint.com

Oil Prices Tumble For 3rd Straight Day, US Crude Nears $85

Faizan Hashmi Published September 02, 2022 | 02:50 AM

Oil Prices Tumble for 3rd Straight Day, US Crude Nears $85

NEW YORK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd September, 2022) Oil prices fell for a third day in a row on Thursday after new lockdowns in China over coronavirus concerns sent US crude to January lows of almost $85 a barrel.

Brent crude, the London-traded global benchmark for oil, settled down $3.28, or 3.4%, at $92.36 per barrel, after a session low at $92.13. Brent fell 2.8% on Wednesday and 5% on Tuesday.

New York-traded West Texas Intermediate (WTI), the benchmark for US crude, settled down $2.94, or 3.3%, at $86.61. It fell 2.3% on Wednesday and 5.5% on Tuesday.

Thursday's session low in WTI was $86, just $1 from snapping the $85 support.

"From a technical perspective, a break below $85 could make WTI test the monthly middle Bollinger Band of $82," Sunil Kumar Dixit, chief technical strategist at SKCharting.com, said. "If that snaps, it could go all the way down for a test of $77.98 in the short term, before any fresh rebound takes it toward the $97-$99 resistance zone. That again is from a technical perspective. From a more comprehensive outlook on oil, you have to consider the fundamentals too, of course.

"

Oil's fundamentals looked cloudy at best as Asia's factory activity slumped in August amid China's zero-COVID-19 curbs and cost pressures continued to hurt businesses, darkening the outlook for the region's fragile recovery, according to reports.

Southern Chinese tech hub Shenzhen, meanwhile, tightened COVID-19 curbs as cases continued to mount, with large events and indoor entertainment suspended for three days in the city's most populous district, Baoan.

Also pressuring oil this week was the White House's announcement that President Joe Biden spoke with Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid on Wednesday on reviving the 2015 nuclear agreement that is sought by Iran and strongly opposed by Israel. At stake is the potential removal of US sanctions on Iranian oil that could add up to a million barrels per day more on the global exports market for crude.

Oil prices could fare better next week though when the oil producing alliance OPEC Plus - which combines the original 13 members of the Saudi-led Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and with ten allies led by Russia - holds its monthly meeting.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Prime Minister Exports Israel Iran Russia China Nuclear White House Oil Shenzhen Alliance Hub January August 2015 Market All From Agreement Best Asia (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

China's Record-Low Number of Marriages Threatens T ..

China's Record-Low Number of Marriages Threatens Third-Child Policy - Reports

2 hours ago
 US Court Holds Hearing in Trump Request for Specia ..

US Court Holds Hearing in Trump Request for Special Master But Makes No Ruling - ..

2 hours ago
 Traders, retailers visit FBR to consult for tax is ..

Traders, retailers visit FBR to consult for tax issues

2 hours ago
 Bipartisan Group of 50 US Lawmakers Express Concer ..

Bipartisan Group of 50 US Lawmakers Express Concerns Over JCPOA Sanctions Impact ..

2 hours ago
 Kostyuk defends racquet touch after Azarenka loss

Kostyuk defends racquet touch after Azarenka loss

2 hours ago
 Integrity of Ukraine's Russia-held nuclear plant ' ..

Integrity of Ukraine's Russia-held nuclear plant 'violated': Grossi

2 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.