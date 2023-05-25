Oil Prices Up 4% on Week on Huge Demand Ahead of Summer Travel

(@FahadShabbir)

NEW YORK CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th May, 2023) Oil prices were up as much as 4% on the week on Wednesday after US government data showed the biggest weekly crude drawdown in six months, indicating a pick up in demand ahead of the summer travel period.

New York-traded West Texas Intermediate, or WTI, crude settled up $1.43, or 2%, at $74.34 per barrel. The US crude benchmark hit a three-week high of $74.73. WTI also gained 1.8% over two previous sessions, putting it on track to a 4% weekly gain after last week's 2% rise.

London-traded Brent crude, the global benchmark for oil, also hit a three-week peak, at $78.66 per barrel, before settling at $78.36, for a gain of $1.52, or 2%, on the day. For the week, Brent was up almost 4%, after accounting for a total rise of 1.6% in two previous sessions.

Wednesday's rally came after US government data showed massive weekly drawdowns in both crude and fuel stockpiles.

The US crude inventory balance fell by 12.5 million barrels during the week ended May 19, the Energy Information Administration (EIA) said in its Weekly Petroleum Status Report.

Analysts polled by US media had only forecast a crude draw of 920,000 barrels for last week.

In the prior week to May 12, the EIA reported a crude build of 5.04 million barrels.

Historical EIA data showed last week's draw to be the largest since the week ended November 25.

The EIA also reported a draw of 1.6 million barrels from the US Strategic Petroleum Reserve, which the Biden administration has been tapping since late 2021 to ease crude supply tightness in the market. If that were to be added to total draws, the net decline in crude stockpiles last week would be above 14 million barrels.

On the fuel side, the EIA reported larger deficits as well in weekly stockpiles of gasoline and distillates.

On the gasoline inventory side front, the consensus draw was 2.05 million barrels versus forecasts for a deficit of 695,000 and the previous weekly decline of 1.38 million. Automotive fuel gasoline is the No. 1 US fuel product.

With distillate stockpiles, the slide was more modest at 561,000 barrels, versus expectations for a build of 57,000 and the prior week's deficit of 80,000. Distillates are refined into heating oil, diesel for trucks, buses, trains and ships and fuel for jets.