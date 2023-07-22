Open Menu

Oil Prices Up 4th Week In Row Amid Black Sea Tensions, OPEC Production Cuts

Sumaira FH Published July 22, 2023 | 07:53 PM

Oil Prices Up 4th Week in Row Amid Black Sea Tensions, OPEC Production Cuts

Oil markets settled up for a fourth straight week, responding to tensions in the Black Sea and a reminder from the United Arab Emirates that OPEC stood by to do more production cuts as needed

NEW YORK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd July, 2023) Oil markets settled up for a fourth straight week, responding to tensions in the Black Sea and a reminder from the United Arab Emirates that OPEC stood by to do more production cuts as needed.

New York-based West Texas Intermediate (WTI) for delivery in September settled Friday's session up $1.42, or 1.9%, at $77.07 per barrel. For the week, the US crude benchmark rose 2.2%, after gains of 2.1%, 4.6% and 2.1% over three preceding weeks.

London-based Brent for September delivery finished its latest New York trading session up $1.43, or 1.8%, at $81.07 per barrel. For the week, the global crude benchmark gained 1.5%, after rising 1.8%, 4.8% and 1.4% over three previous weeks.

Tensions spiked in the Black Sea as Russia did not extend the United Nations-brokered grain exports agreement, formally known as the Black Sea Initiative, and declared it would consider any approaching vessels as military targets.

OPEC through UAE Energy Minister Suhail al-Mazrouei said in an interview that production cuts were only a "phone call away" if more were needed.

After June's 4% gain, crude prices have climbed some 9% in July, helped also by softening US inflation data that suggested the Federal Reserve will be less aggressive with interest rates going forth.

Even so, Brent has had trouble staying above the OPEC target of $80 due to dismal growth data out of China, the world's largest importer of oil, and spotty demand for gasoline in the top oil consumer - the United States - despite the advent of summer travel, which usually results in runaway usage of fuels.

"Next week, energy traders will have to pay attention to global flash PMI readings, a handful of major energy companies earnings, the standard weekly stockpile data points and some energy conferences which could provide some insight for the future shifts with supply and demand," Ed Moya, analyst at online trading platform OANDA, said.

Moya also said the WTI might consolidate under $77 next week if Brent slipped back to beneath $80.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

World Exports Russia China UAE Oil New York United States United Arab Emirates June July September Market From Agreement Top First Prudential Modarba

Recent Stories

Sehar Khan praises Faysal Qureshi's remarkable tal ..

Sehar Khan praises Faysal Qureshi's remarkable talent, friendly nature

1 hour ago
 UAE to showcase defense capabilities and strengthe ..

UAE to showcase defense capabilities and strengthen strategic relations at IDEF ..

1 hour ago
 Two arrested as police start investigation into my ..

Two arrested as police start investigation into mysterious death of DIG Shariq J ..

2 hours ago
 PM calls upon political parties for national unity ..

PM calls upon political parties for national unity through charter of democracy

2 hours ago
 Dubai Police concludes &#039;Positive Spirit&#039; ..

Dubai Police concludes &#039;Positive Spirit&#039; Tournament for inmates

3 hours ago
 Al Wathba Stallions Cup returns to Romania&#039;s ..

Al Wathba Stallions Cup returns to Romania&#039;s Bilosti Racetrack

3 hours ago
Picture-Perfect Moments Within Reach: Experience C ..

Picture-Perfect Moments Within Reach: Experience Cool Photography with New vivo ..

4 hours ago
 Turkmenistan presented its second Voluntary Nation ..

Turkmenistan presented its second Voluntary National Review (VNR) on the impleme ..

4 hours ago
 PM lays foundation stone of road projects in Sharq ..

PM lays foundation stone of road projects in Sharqpur

4 hours ago
 Liwa Date Festival welcomes 34,000 visitors

Liwa Date Festival welcomes 34,000 visitors

4 hours ago
 LMDC Lahore Awarded University Charter: Lahore UBA ..

LMDC Lahore Awarded University Charter: Lahore UBAS – Lahore University of Bio ..

5 hours ago
 DEWA strengthens its commitment to green mobility ..

DEWA strengthens its commitment to green mobility by joining CharIN as a core me ..

5 hours ago

More Stories From Business