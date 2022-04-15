Oil Prices Up Almost 9% on Week After Losing 13% in Previous Fortnight

(@FahadShabbir)

NEW YORK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th April, 2022) Crude prices jumped almost 3% on Thursday and nearly 9% on the week as traders remained concerned that the European Union might phase in a ban on Russian oil imports.

Gains in oil were limited earlier in the day as Chinese refiners appeared set to cut by 6% crude throughput in March. The reduction would be on a scale last seen in the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic two years ago.

The market, however, resumed its rally of the past two sessions after the US media reported that the European Union was moving toward adopting a phased-in ban of Russian oil, to give Germany and other countries time to arrange alternative suppliers.

Russia remains Europe's biggest energy supplier and any talk of the bloc looking for alternate supplies has been met with skepticism so far.

Soon after the media reports appeared, buyers swooped in on more lots of crude futures. Some shorts also covered their positions ahead of the Good Friday holiday, which meant a longer weekend for US markets.

Global crude benchmark Brent finished up $2.

92, or 2.7%, on the day at $111.70 per barrel. For the week, Brent rose 8.7%, after two back-to-back weekly losses that left it down by 13%.

New York-traded US crude benchmark West Texas Intermediate, or WTI, settled Thursday's trade up $2.70, or 2.6%, at $106.95. For the week, WTI rose 8.8%, after the 13% tumble over two previous weeks.

"Heading into the long weekend, oil was vulnerable to some profit-taking, but a major pullback is still unwarranted given the supply situation and as economic slowdown concerns are still far from happening," Ed Moya, analyst at online trading platform OANDA, said.

The International Energy Agency warned on Wednesday that roughly 3 million barrels per day of Russian oil could be shut in from next month, due to sanctions or buyers voluntarily shunning Russian cargoes.

Major global trading houses plan to curtail crude and fuel purchases from Russia's state-controlled oil companies from May to stay in compliance with Western sanctions, media reports on Wednesday.