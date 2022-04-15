UrduPoint.com

Oil Prices Up Almost 9% On Week After Losing 13% In Previous Fortnight

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 15, 2022 | 02:10 AM

Oil Prices Up Almost 9% on Week After Losing 13% in Previous Fortnight

NEW YORK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th April, 2022) Crude prices jumped almost 3% on Thursday and nearly 9% on the week as traders remained concerned that the European Union might phase in a ban on Russian oil imports.

Gains in oil were limited earlier in the day as Chinese refiners appeared set to cut by 6% crude throughput in March. The reduction would be on a scale last seen in the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic two years ago.

The market, however, resumed its rally of the past two sessions after the US media reported that the European Union was moving toward adopting a phased-in ban of Russian oil, to give Germany and other countries time to arrange alternative suppliers.

Russia remains Europe's biggest energy supplier and any talk of the bloc looking for alternate supplies has been met with skepticism so far.

Soon after the media reports appeared, buyers swooped in on more lots of crude futures. Some shorts also covered their positions ahead of the Good Friday holiday, which meant a longer weekend for US markets.

Global crude benchmark Brent finished up $2.

92, or 2.7%, on the day at $111.70 per barrel. For the week, Brent rose 8.7%, after two back-to-back weekly losses that left it down by 13%.

New York-traded US crude benchmark West Texas Intermediate, or WTI, settled Thursday's trade up $2.70, or 2.6%, at $106.95. For the week, WTI rose 8.8%, after the 13% tumble over two previous weeks.

"Heading into the long weekend, oil was vulnerable to some profit-taking, but a major pullback is still unwarranted given the supply situation and as economic slowdown concerns are still far from happening," Ed Moya, analyst at online trading platform OANDA, said.

The International Energy Agency warned on Wednesday that roughly 3 million barrels per day of Russian oil could be shut in from next month, due to sanctions or buyers voluntarily shunning Russian cargoes.

Major global trading houses plan to curtail crude and fuel purchases from Russia's state-controlled oil companies from May to stay in compliance with Western sanctions, media reports on Wednesday.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Russia Europe China European Union Oil Germany March May Market Media From Million

Recent Stories

Biden Says Ready to Go to Ukraine

Biden Says Ready to Go to Ukraine

2 hours ago
 OPCW Calls Russian Warnings of Kiev's Possible Use ..

OPCW Calls Russian Warnings of Kiev's Possible Use of Chemicals Disinformation - ..

2 hours ago
 Ukrainian 'Militants' Mined Dam, Overpass in Donba ..

Ukrainian 'Militants' Mined Dam, Overpass in Donbas - Russian Defense Ministry

2 hours ago
 Prime Minister thanks Amir of Qatar for help in ov ..

Prime Minister thanks Amir of Qatar for help in overcoming energy crisis

2 hours ago
 Maduro Calls Western Media Policies Against Russia ..

Maduro Calls Western Media Policies Against Russia 'Pure Fascism'

2 hours ago
 Khaqan Abbasi blasts Ex PM for mishandling country ..

Khaqan Abbasi blasts Ex PM for mishandling country's affairs

2 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.