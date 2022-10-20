Oil Prices Up as Market Balances US Crude Stockpile Drop With Biden Reserve Sale

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

NEW YORK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th October, 2022) Oil prices rose for the first time in three days as traders balanced the announcement of a new forthcoming sale from the US Strategic Petroleum Reserve (SPR) with data showing a weekly drop in crude stockpiles across the United States.

President Joe Biden announced the sale of an additional 15 million barrels from the SPR to follow through with some 180 million released from the reserve over the past six months by his administration. The releases created additional supply to refineries, bringing down fuel prices that at one point hit record highs above $5 per gallon. On Wednesday, a gallon of gasoline at the pump in the United States averaged $3.85.

But oil bears counting on news of the 15-million barrel SPR release to lead to a fresh price plunge in crude prices as well were disappointed on Wednesday.

Crude traded in both New York and London settled up for the first time since the start of the week as total US crude stockpiles outside of the SPR fell by 1.73 million barrels last week, after a gain of 9.88 million the previous week.

New York-traded West Texas Intermediate crude, the benchmark for US crude, settled up $2.73, or 3.3%, at $85.55 a barrel, after dropping almost 7% over the past two sessions.

London-traded Brent oil, the global benchmark for oil, settled up $2.38, or 2.6%, at $92.41. Brent lost nearly 5% over the Monday-Tuesday stretch.

With the November 8 midterm elections just about three weeks away, President Joe Biden took the podium at the White House to announce another SPR release aimed at bringing fuel prices down for Americans.

Biden lamented that the price of gasoline at pumps across the United States was not falling quickly enough, adding "If necessary, extra oil could be made available for sale."

Biden also hit out at US oil companies for spending money on buybacks of their stocks instead of investing on output.

"Oil companies can increase production by acting right now," Biden said.

The US president has somewhat pared back his administration's ambitious alternative energy agenda versus fossil fuels since the outbreak of the Ukraine war, which sent Brent oil rallying to almost $140 a barrel at one point.

The additional SPR release of 15 million barrels is expected to coincide with the 2 million barrels per day cut in global oil supply announced two weeks ago by producer alliance OPEC+.

The cut announced by OPEC+ had initially triggered a sharp rally in crude prices, bringing Brent back near $100, from an eight-month low of under $83. OPEC+ is led by Saudi Arabia, with Russia as its biggest ally. The Saudis have had a trying relationship with the United States since Biden took office despite the two nations being long-time strategic allies on energy and security. US-Russia relations have also hit their lowest level in decades as Biden approved sanctions against Moscow over the Ukraine conflict.

Aside from trying to offset the impact of the OPEC+ production cut of 2 million barrels per day, Biden also appeared to be timing the announcement of the next SPR before the November 8 US midterm elections, in order to appease Americans voters wary of high fuel prices.

"It's a sign of how concerned traders are about the economic outlook and how serious the Biden administration is about using the SPR to drive prices lower ahead of the midterm (elections)," Craig Erlam, analyst at online trading platform OANDA, said. "It's such a huge political issue in the US and could swing the midterms one way or another with the margins in the House and the Senate (being) so fine."

Biden has taken much heat from rival Republicans who have accused him of risking the nation's emergency oil reserves to defend his Democrat party's control of the US Congress and Senate.

Since November 2021, more than 200 million barrels have left the nation's emergency oil stockpile, resulting in SPR balances standing at their lowest since 1984.

Biden, in response, said alleviating the hardship of Americans experiencing the worst inflation in 40 years, contributed by high energy prices, was his top priority.