UrduPoint.com

Oil Prices Up Over 5% After Announced Production Cuts By Several OPEC+ Countries

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 03, 2023 | 07:29 PM

Oil Prices Up Over 5% After Announced Production Cuts by Several OPEC+ Countries

Oil prices rose more than 5% following announced additional production cuts by a number of OPEC+ countries, trading data showed

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd April, 2023) Oil prices rose more than 5% following announced additional production cuts by a number of OPEC+ countries, trading data showed.

As of 22:07 GMT on Sunday, the price of May futures for WTI was up 7.12% at $81.09 per barrel, while June futures for Brent crude were trading up 7.13% to $85.59 per barrel.

Additional oil production cuts announced by several OPEC+ countries on Sunday are estimated to total 1.1 million barrels per day, three sources in the organization told Sputnik. One source said that Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Iraq, Kuwait, Oman, and Kazakhstan are among the countries that decided to voluntarily trim oil production from May until the end of 2023.

Meanwhile, Russia decided to extend voluntary oil production cuts of 500,000 barrels per day until the end of 2023, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Prime Minister Russia Iraq Kuwait Oman Oil Price Saudi Arabia Kazakhstan United Arab Emirates May June Sunday From Million

Recent Stories

Anushka spills the beans on what she found in Vira ..

Anushka spills the beans on what she found in Virat Kohli before marriage

12 minutes ago
 US, Philippines Agree to Expand Military Cooperati ..

US, Philippines Agree to Expand Military Cooperation to 4 New Sites - Pentagon

7 minutes ago
 Man killed son-in-law, nephew over domestic disput ..

Man killed son-in-law, nephew over domestic dispute

7 minutes ago
 Sweden, Finland, Turkey to Continue Trilateral Tal ..

Sweden, Finland, Turkey to Continue Trilateral Talks on Stockholm's NATO Bid - S ..

10 minutes ago
 Rs 68 billion project to save one MAF water annual ..

Rs 68 billion project to save one MAF water annually for agriculture

9 minutes ago
 EU to Combat High Prices on US's LNG Through Joint ..

EU to Combat High Prices on US's LNG Through Joint Procurement Platform - Commis ..

11 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.