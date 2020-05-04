Oil Prices Will Eventually Rebound, But Market Needs Additional Storage Now - Mnuchin

Oil prices are expected to rebound "down the road," but the market is still oversupplied and the Trump administration is looking for additional storage capacity to help the oil industry recover, US Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin said in an interview on Monday

"There's no question in my mind that down the road oil will rebound," Mnuchin said. "Let me just say that there is a classic supply-demand imbalance for oil now. It's like other physical commodities. There's just not a lot of room to store this."

US crude's West Texas Intermediate benchmark has fallen more than 65 percent from where it began the year, trading at around $18 per barrel on Monday, on concerns that storage capacity would run from a deluge in supply and continued production amid demand lost to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis.

Mnuchin said US Energy Secretary Dan Brouillette was in the midst of trying to find additional storage capacity for barrels still coming on to the market.

President Donald Trump ordered Brouillette in March to fill up the Strategic Petroleum Reserve, which then had about 77 million barrels of free space, to top up capacity by buying some 30 million barrels off the market.

But the plan fell through after the US Congress, which is dominated by rival Democrat lawmakers, declined to fund the purchase.

The Energy Department under Brouillette, however, announced in April that it has struck a deal to rent space instead for a total of 23 million barrels to nine companies, which include oil giants such as Chevron Corp and Exxon Mobil Corp.

Mnuchin said the Trump administration was determined there will be "no bailout to the oil companies" under the many fiscal packages approved for COVID-19 relief.

But the Treasury Secretary also said the oil crisis has given Brouillette "a great opportunity to fill up the Strategic Reserve."

"Really, he's got some amazing deals," Mnuchin said. "Literally, he's getting free oil from companies paying for storage. I know he's looking for more storage capacity."

The International Energy Agency estimates that the measures imposed to fight the COVID-19 pandemic have cost the global oil market some 30 percent of its typical 100 million barrels per day demand.