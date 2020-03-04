UrduPoint.com
Oil-Producers Lose $10Bln Due To Falling Prices Over Coronavirus Outbreak - IMF Chief

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Wed 04th March 2020 | 10:30 PM

Oil-Producers Lose $10Bln Due to Falling Prices Over Coronavirus Outbreak - IMF Chief

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th March, 2020) Oil producers have so far lost $10 billion in revenues as a result of the declining prices of crude oil due to the novel coronavirus (outbreak, International Monetary Fund Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva said during a press briefing.

"Crude oil prices have already tumbled by more than 15 per cent since the beginning of the year. That translates to some $10 billion in lost revenues," Georgieva told reporters on Wednesday.

The world's major oil producers have also been hit because of the decline in demand, she said.

Georgieva noted that most oil producing countries have created "buffers" to deal with such situations, adding "this is a good time to use those buffers."

