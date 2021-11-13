UrduPoint.com

Oil Producers Worldwide Seeking To Make Up For Pandemic-Induced Losses - Texas Regulator

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Sat 13th November 2021 | 05:10 AM

Oil Producers Worldwide Seeking to Make Up for Pandemic-Induced Losses - Texas Regulator

SAN ANTONIO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th November, 2021) Oil and gas producers around the world are seeking a return in their production investments following loss of profits caused by the novel coronavirus disease pandemic, Texas oil regulator Jim Wright told Sputnik.

"I think that that shows not only OPEC (Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries), but the rest of the people that produce oil and gas throughout the world are really looking at return on their investment," Wright said on the margins of the US-Mexico Natural Gas Forum regarding the lack of increased oil production around the world.

As gasoline prices increase in the United States, President Joe Biden has been trying to convince OPEC to increase oil production but his request has been rejected. Meanwhile, he refuses to tap into the US Strategic Petroleum Reserve claiming it would have a minimal effect on prices at the pump.

"We had a big push 15 years ago. We went out and we drilled... which was a lot of capital required from investors and I think investors are now saying, 'Hey, I want to start seeing a better return,' which is where I think market sustainability needs to be, but it needs to be relevant on what people can afford," Wright said.

The national average for a gallon of regular gasoline in the United States is $3.41, according to the American automobile Association.

Nearly two years since the start of the pandemic, pent-up demand has created an oil supply crisis which has sent crude prices skyrocketing from below $49 per barrel at the end of last year to above $80 at present, according to the West Texas Intermediate benchmark.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

World Oil United States Gas Market From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Russia Appreciates Macron's Desire for Mutually Be ..

Russia Appreciates Macron's Desire for Mutually Beneficial Relations With Moscow ..

4 hours ago
 Russia Will Asymmetrically Respond to Unfriendly S ..

Russia Will Asymmetrically Respond to Unfriendly Steps of West If Necessary - La ..

4 hours ago
 Russia to introduce health passes amid virus wave

Russia to introduce health passes amid virus wave

5 hours ago
 Moscow Urges Paris, Berlin to Force Kiev to Comply ..

Moscow Urges Paris, Berlin to Force Kiev to Comply With Minsk Agreements - Lavro ..

5 hours ago
 CPJ urges Indian authorities to stop terror probe ..

CPJ urges Indian authorities to stop terror probe into 5 journalists in Tripura

5 hours ago
 Dutch head for partial lockdown afer Covid record

Dutch head for partial lockdown afer Covid record

5 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.