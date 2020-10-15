UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Oil Product Supplies In EU Resurged By August Amid Relaxed COVID-19 Restrictions- Eurostat

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Thu 15th October 2020 | 08:17 PM

Oil Product Supplies in EU Resurged by August Amid Relaxed COVID-19 Restrictions- Eurostat

Deliveries of oil products across European countries have considerably increased by August compared to record low levels in April, as EU member states have been gradually lifting coronavirus-related restrictions on air traffic and the movement of people, as well as the use of common transport fuels, the EU statistical office, Eurostat, said on Thursday in a press release

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th October, 2020) Deliveries of oil products across European countries have considerably increased by August compared to record low levels in April, as EU member states have been gradually lifting coronavirus-related restrictions on air traffic and the movement of people, as well as the use of common transport fuels, the EU statistical office, Eurostat, said on Thursday in a press release.

"By August 2020, delivery of gasoline in all EU Member States resurged from this year's record lows. The largest quantity increases compared with April 2020 were observed in France (+589 000 tonnes, +267%) and Italy (+460 000 tonnes, +280%). France fully recovered, recording +9% above the average value for August, while Italy was still 16% below its average. Spain registered the largest percentage change from April (+387%) but remained 5% below its average August," the press release said.

According to the statistics, in August 2020, EU deliveries of gasoline and diesel increased by 103 percent and 20 percent, respectively, compared to April figures. However, the numbers were still 5 percent and 11 percent below the average August deliveries recorded over the past three years, respectively.

"Liquified petroleum gas (LPG) deliveries increased by 6% in the same period but remained 6% below the average for August. Deliveries of fuel oil, which is used in maritime transport, increased by 9% from April to August but was still 21% below the average for August," the office added.

At the same time, Eurostat noted that national and international limits on air traffic and restrictions on the international movement of people remained a major factor impacting kerosene demand, including kerosene-type jet fuel for air transport.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

LPG France Oil Traffic Same Spain Italy April August Gas 2020 All From

Recent Stories

Number of Air Transport Passengers Sharply Fell in ..

43 seconds ago

Turkish Foreign Minister Links Kyrgyzstan Protests ..

44 seconds ago

Head of Afghan Gov't Negotiating Team Reiterates A ..

46 seconds ago

Armenian Aviation Authority Confirms Turkey Denied ..

48 seconds ago

Lavrov to Meet With Secretary General of Council o ..

4 minutes ago

PODA held 13th annual conference to recognize Rura ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.