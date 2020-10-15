Oil Product Supplies in EU Resurged by August Amid Relaxed COVID-19 Restrictions- Eurostat

Deliveries of oil products across European countries have considerably increased by August compared to record low levels in April, as EU member states have been gradually lifting coronavirus-related restrictions on air traffic and the movement of people, as well as the use of common transport fuels, the EU statistical office, Eurostat, said on Thursday in a press release

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th October, 2020) Deliveries of oil products across European countries have considerably increased by August compared to record low levels in April, as EU member states have been gradually lifting coronavirus-related restrictions on air traffic and the movement of people, as well as the use of common transport fuels, the EU statistical office, Eurostat, said on Thursday in a press release.

"By August 2020, delivery of gasoline in all EU Member States resurged from this year's record lows. The largest quantity increases compared with April 2020 were observed in France (+589 000 tonnes, +267%) and Italy (+460 000 tonnes, +280%). France fully recovered, recording +9% above the average value for August, while Italy was still 16% below its average. Spain registered the largest percentage change from April (+387%) but remained 5% below its average August," the press release said.

According to the statistics, in August 2020, EU deliveries of gasoline and diesel increased by 103 percent and 20 percent, respectively, compared to April figures. However, the numbers were still 5 percent and 11 percent below the average August deliveries recorded over the past three years, respectively.

"Liquified petroleum gas (LPG) deliveries increased by 6% in the same period but remained 6% below the average for August. Deliveries of fuel oil, which is used in maritime transport, increased by 9% from April to August but was still 21% below the average for August," the office added.

At the same time, Eurostat noted that national and international limits on air traffic and restrictions on the international movement of people remained a major factor impacting kerosene demand, including kerosene-type jet fuel for air transport.