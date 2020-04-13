Oil Production Cut by OPEC+, Other Nations May Total 15Mln Bpd - RDIF

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th April, 2020) The total oil production decrease by OPEC+ and other nations may reach over 15 million barrels per day, Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) CEO Kirill Dmitriev said in an interview with the CNBC broadcaster on Monday, commenting on the new OPEC+ agreement.

He specified that the total decrease could exceed 15 million barrels of oil per day if the G20 nations were taken into account. Dmitriev expressed the belief that the United States' production cut would amount to over 2 million barrels per day in 2020.

The RDIF CEO noted that the deal, which he praised as "historic", would stabilize the market, but would not result in too high oil prices.