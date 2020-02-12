Oil Production From US Managed Leases Tops 1 Billion Barrels - Interior Dept.

UrduPoint.com
Wed 12th February 2020

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th February, 2020) The United States has pumped more than one billion barrels from US Federal leases under the Trump administration, the Interior Department said in a statement.

"One billion barrels of oil were produced in Fiscal Year (FY) 2019 from leases on federal and American Indian-owned lands and offshore areas," the release said on Tuesday.

The output marks a 29 percent increase in production compared to the end of the previous administration, which totaled 808.7 million barrels in 2016, the department said.

Last year's production was also 122.5 million barrels above that recorded for 2018, according to the statement.

Total US production of oil averaged 12.2 million barrels per day in 2019, roughly translating into a total of 4.45 billion barrels, the release added.

