UrduPoint.com

Oil Production Halted At Russia-Led Project Sakhalin-1 - Regional Governor

Faizan Hashmi Published September 28, 2022 | 11:00 AM

Oil Production Halted at Russia-Led Project Sakhalin-1 - Regional Governor

YUZHNO-SAKHALINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th September, 2022) SAKHALINSK, Russia, September 28 (Sputnik) - The volume of oil and condensate production at the Russia-led energy project Sakhalin-1 has almost halved from January-July 2022 and extraction at the site was stopped, the governor of Russia's southeastern region of Sakhalin, Valery Limarenko, said on Wednesday.

"The volume of oil and condensate production dropped almost twice in the first seven months of 2022 year-on-year. The oil extraction is currently halted," Limarenko said.

The volume of gas production is also expected to lower as its extraction was stopped on September 16, he added.

US company ExxonMobil's subsidiary remains to be the operator of the Sakhalin-1 project and owns 30% of shares. In March, the company announced its intention to withdraw from the project and declared force majeure in April, significantly reducing oil and gas production in the project.

On August 3, ExxonMobil announced that it was planning to transfer its operating activities on the project to another, undisclosed legal entity. Other Sakhalin-1 project's shareholders are Japan's Sodeco with 30%, India's ONGC with 20%, and Russia's Rosneft with 20%.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

India Governor Russia Company Oil Japan SITE March April August September Gas From Extraction (Pakistan) Limited

Recent Stories

World assured support to flood-hit Pakistan: PM

World assured support to flood-hit Pakistan: PM

9 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 September 202 ..

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 28th Se ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 28th September 2022

2 hours ago
 UN Official Says Russian Referendums Cannot Be Reg ..

UN Official Says Russian Referendums Cannot Be Regarded as Legal Under Internati ..

10 hours ago
 Football: International friendly results

Football: International friendly results

10 hours ago
 Guinean ex-dictator jailed on eve of 2009 massacre ..

Guinean ex-dictator jailed on eve of 2009 massacre trial

10 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.