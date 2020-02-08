UrduPoint.com
Oil Production In Libya Sank By Over 5 Times Since Jan 18 Over Ports Blockade -Corporation

Faizan Hashmi 22 hours ago Sat 08th February 2020 | 04:40 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th February, 2020) Oil production in Libya had fallen from 1.04 million barrels per day on January 18 to 181,576 barrels per day on February 5 over the ongoing blockade of ports, the National Oil Corporation (NOC) said.

In January, NOC announced an emergency due to its inability to ship oil from Libyan ports. According to the corporation, the shipping was stopped per the order of the Libyan National Army's Field (LNA) Marshal Khalifa Haftar.

"National Oil Corporation (NOC) renews its call for all blockades to be lifted to allow the corporation to resume production immediately, for the sake of Libya and its people," the corporation said on late Friday in a statement.

Libya has been living through a severe political crisis since 2011 when its long-term leader Muammar Gaddafi was toppled. Two rival administrations have since practically split the oil-rich country, with the LNA controlling the east and the UN-backed Government of National Accord (GNA) controlling the west.

The situation has escalated over the past several weeks as LNA commander Haftar ordered his troops to advance on the GNA-held capital of Tripoli. Last month's peace conference in Berlin failed to put an end to violence in the war-torn Arab nation.

