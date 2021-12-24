UrduPoint.com

Oil Production In Russia Expected To Grow By 2.1% Level This Year - Novak

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Fri 24th December 2021 | 01:50 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th December, 2021) The oil production in Russia is expected to grow by 2.1% this year, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said on Friday, adding that it will reach up to 524 million tons.

"If we talk about oil production, we expect an increase in production by 2.

1% in general by the end of 2021, that is, we approximately expect 524 million tons of production," Novak told the Rossiya 24 broadcaster.

In addition, Novak said that the production is expected to react "540-550 million tons" in 2022.

The Russian official also said that the current oil price, $75 per barrel, is stable and is likely to remain at the same level next year.

