UrduPoint.com

Oil Production In Russia Expected To Grow By 2.1% Level This Year - Novak

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 29 minutes ago Fri 24th December 2021 | 06:38 PM

Oil Production in Russia Expected to Grow by 2.1% Level This Year - Novak

The oil production in Russia is expected to grow by 2.1% this year, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said on Friday, adding that it will reach up to 524 million tonnes

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th December, 2021) The oil production in Russia is expected to grow by 2.1% this year, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said on Friday, adding that it will reach up to 524 million tonnes.

"If we talk about oil production, we expect an increase in production by 2.1% in general by the end of 2021, that is, we approximately expect 524 million tonnes of production," Novak told the Rossiya 24 broadcaster.

In addition, Novak said that the production is expected to reach "540-550 million tonnes" in 2022.

The Russian official also said that the current oil price, $75 per barrel, is stable and is likely to remain at the same level next year.

"At the end of 2021, the production of oil and gas condensate is projected to be about 522-524 million tonnes, export will be more than 230 million tonnes, Primary processing will be at the level of 282.8 million tonnes (in 2020 there were 274.8 (million tonnes))," Novak said in his column for the Energy Policy journal.

According to the Russian Energy Ministry, in 2020, the country produced 512.8 million tonnes of oil and gas condensate. Russia's oil exports in 2020 amounted to 232.5 million tonnes.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Prime Minister Exports Russia Oil Same Price Gas 2020 Million

Recent Stories

Harbhajan Singh announces retirement from cricket

Harbhajan Singh announces retirement from cricket

18 minutes ago
 Russia Adds SMA Drug Risdiplam to State Procuremen ..

Russia Adds SMA Drug Risdiplam to State Procurement List - Prime Minister

3 seconds ago
 Russia Will Waive Visas for Fans to Attend 2022 UE ..

Russia Will Waive Visas for Fans to Attend 2022 UEFA Champions League Final - Mi ..

5 seconds ago
 Govt. facilitates investors for mechanized mining

Govt. facilitates investors for mechanized mining

6 seconds ago
 National Cycling Championship will be organized in ..

National Cycling Championship will be organized in January in Gwadar, says Azhar ..

8 seconds ago
 Christmas cake-cutting ceremony held at Rawalpindi ..

Christmas cake-cutting ceremony held at Rawalpindi Cantonment Board

10 seconds ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.