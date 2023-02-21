Oil Production in Russia in February at Level of Previous Months - Novak

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st February, 2023) Oil production in Russia in February is at the level of previous months, in general, the oil and gas industry is functioning normally, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said on Tuesday.

"It is too early to say now, it is the middle of the month. In general, now the oil and gas complex is functioning normally and oil production will be carried out at the level of previous months," Novak told reporters.

Oil refining in Russia in February is several percent lower than in January, the official added.