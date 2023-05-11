Oil Production in Russia in March Down by 300,000 Bpd to 9.7Mln Bpd - OPEC

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th May, 2023) Oil production in Russia in March decreased by 300,000 barrels per day month-on-month to 9.7 million barrels per day, according to a fresh report by OPEC released on Thursday.

"Russia's liquids production in March decreased m-o-m by 282 tb/d to average 11.1 mb/d. This includes 9.

7 mb/d of crude oil and 1.4 mb/d of NGLs and condensate," the report read.

According to OPEC's April report, production of liquid hydrocarbons in Russia in February increased by 175,000 barrels per day month-on-month to 11.38 million barrels, with crude oil accounting for 10 million barrels per day, and condensate ” for 1.4 million.