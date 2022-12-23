Oil Production in Russia to Rise 2%, Gas Production to Drop 18-20% by End of 2022 - Novak

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd December, 2022) Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said on Friday that oil production in Russia will increase by 2% to 535 million tons and oil refining will increase by 5%, but the gas output will decrease by 18-20% to 671 billion cubic meters by the end of 2022.

"By the end of the year in the oil industry, we will even have a 2% increase in production to 535 million tons compared to last year. We will produce about 5% more petroleum products than last year," Novak said in an interview with the Rossiya 24 broadcaster.

"There is a partial decrease in the gas industry, about 18-20%. Nevertheless, our gas industry will produce 671 billion cubic meters of gas this year. This is also a large volume, of which about 470 billion cubic meters will go to the domestic market," Novak added.