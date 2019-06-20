Oil Pumping in Druzhba Pipeline Section From Mozyr to Poland Briefly Suspended - Transneft

Oil pumping in the Druzhba pipeline section from Mozyr in Belarus to Poland was suspended in the evening of June 19 until the morning of June 20 due to a short-term increase in the concentration of organochlorine compounds, adviser to the Russian state-owned transport monopoly Transneft president, Igor Dyomin told reporters Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th June, 2019) Oil pumping in the Druzhba pipeline section from Mozyr in Belarus to Poland was suspended in the evening of June 19 until the morning of June 20 due to a short-term increase in the concentration of organochlorine compounds, adviser to the Russian state-owned transport monopoly Transneft president, Igor Dyomin told reporters Thursday.

"On June 19, at 20:17, the pumping through the Mozyr-Adamovo pipeline to Poland was stopped... The decision to resume the reception was taken by the Polish side around 8:00 on June 20, 2019 based on the analysis of the combined daily test for June 19. At 8:37 the pumping resumed," Dyomin said.