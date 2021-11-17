UrduPoint.com

Oil Pumping Towards Poland Via Druzhba Pipeline Limited For 3 Days - Transneft

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Wed 17th November 2021 | 02:20 PM

Oil Pumping Towards Poland Via Druzhba Pipeline Limited for 3 Days - Transneft

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th November, 2021) Oil pumping towards Poland via the Druzhba pipeline has been limited for three days due to unscheduled repair jobs carried out by Gomeltransneft, Igor Demin, an aide to the president of Russia's state oil transport company Transneft, said on Wednesday.

"Since yesterday, Gomeltransneft (Belarus) began unscheduled repairs on one of the legs of the Druzhba oil pipeline, limiting the pumping in the direction of Adamova Zastava (Poland) for approximately three days, while the planned target for the month is not revised," Demin told reporters.

