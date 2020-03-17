UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Oil Rebounds From Four-year Lows

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Tue 17th March 2020 | 12:34 PM

Oil rebounds from four-year lows

Oil rebounded Tuesday as investors bought at bargain levels after prices plunged to four-year lows as governments worldwide ramped up measures to contain the spread of the deadly coronavirus

Singapore, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2020 ):Oil rebounded Tuesday as investors bought at bargain levels after prices plunged to four-year lows as governments worldwide ramped up measures to contain the spread of the deadly coronavirus.

Analysts said, however, that any recovery in oil prices is likely to be shortlived as travel restrictions and other tough measures rolled out to fight the virus sap demand amid a production glut and price war.

US benchmark West Texas Intermediate (WTI) was trading at $30.00 a barrel, up 4.53 percent, at around 0120 GMT.

International benchmark Brent was up 2.96 percent at $30.94 after crashing more than 10 percent overnight to below $30 a barrel for the first time in four years.

"Presumably, the market is getting supported by physical bargain hunters, but those storage facilities are rapidly filling," said AxiCorp global chief market strategist Stephen Innes.

But "if storage does fill, quashing that demand, oil prices are sure to collapse further", he said in a note.

"The global markets will then have to hope that the dispute between Saudi Arabia and Russia is resolved before we reach that point of no return." Last week's price war began after OPEC kingpin Saudi Arabia pushed an informal alliance of major crude producers to slash output to combat the impact of the virus outbreak on prices.

But alliance partner and non-OPEC member Russia, the world's second-biggest oil producer, refused -- prompting Riyadh to drive through massive price cuts and pledge to boost production.

"While demand is likely to be hit hard, the market is also facing a surge in supply," ANZ Bank said in a commentary.

As well as restricting travel, many governments worldwide have shut down schools, large gatherings and non-essential business in a bid to contain the spread of the virus.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

World Business Russia Riyadh Oil Bank Alliance Price Saudi Arabia Market Coronavirus

Recent Stories

First suspected Coroanvirus patients dies in Lahor ..

3 minutes ago

SC allows bail to Khawaja Saad Rafiq and Khwaja Sa ..

13 minutes ago

Globally, 6% respondents report experiencing sexua ..

24 minutes ago

Opposition should play positive role to combat cor ..

10 minutes ago

Chakdara fair suspended for fortnight

10 minutes ago

Facebook, Google, Microsoft Fighting Misinformatio ..

10 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.