UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Oil Rebounds On Hopes Of US Intervention To End Price War

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Thu 02nd April 2020 | 11:52 AM

Oil rebounds on hopes of US intervention to end price war

Oil rebounded in Asian trade Thursday on hopes for a US intervention to end a Saudi-Russia price war amid the escalating coronavirus pandemic

Singapore, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2020 ):Oil rebounded in Asian trade Thursday on hopes for a US intervention to end a Saudi-Russia price war amid the escalating coronavirus pandemic.

Analysts said however that gains are likely to be limited as demand struggles because of business shutdowns, the grounding of air travel and other social distancing measures put in place to contain the outbreak.

In morning Asian trade, US benchmark West Texas Intermediate (WTI) was trading 3.25 percent higher at $20.97 a barrel.

International benchmark Brent crude advanced 3.8 percent to $25.68 a barrel.

Both benchmarks fell to their lowest levels in 18 years on Monday, with WTI briefly dipping below $20 a barrel.

"Oil prices are higher on news that President (Donald) Trump will hold a round table discussion with the country's top oil executives," said AxiCorp global market strategist Stephen Innes.

The meeting is "presumably to discuss possible coordinated production curtailment measures in an attempt to buy some time for the struggling US shale industry," he said in a note.

Innes said that Trump's "acknowledging of the problems in the oil patch is critical" as he could be instrumental in resolving the price war that has led to the supply glut.

Saudi Arabia, the world's biggest crude exporter, on Wednesday ramped up its price war with Russia, boosting crude oil supply to record levels.

State giant Aramco offered 18.8 million barrels on a single day despite pressure from Washington.

ANZ Bank said US crude prices were also being supported by reports that the US energy department might rent space in the country's emergency oil reserves to local producers.

"This would help drillers store excess crude," it said.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

World Business Russia Washington Oil Rent Trump Bank Buy Price Market From Industry Top Asia Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Hong Kongers embrace confined space workouts durin ..

6 minutes ago

Jazz great Ellis Marsalis dies aged 85 after virus ..

5 minutes ago

Tokyo stocks open lower after Wall St rout

4 minutes ago

Gold Rate In Pakistan, Price on 2 April 2020

2 hours ago

Lives behind grim coronavirus numbers

4 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.