MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th April, 2021) An oil refinery in the city of Minatitlan in the eastern Mexican state of Veracruz has been hit by an explosion and heavy fire, the Agency for Safety, Energy and Environment (ASEA) said.

"The ASEA agency is tackling the incident that is currently ongoing at the Lazaro Cardenas oil refinery in Minatitlan, the state of Veracruz.

The incident is associated with the inflammation of a fuel pump," ASEA director Angel Carrizales said on late Wednesday.

Mexican media reported about an explosion before the fire, citing eyewitnesses.

There are no reports about any victims of the incident.