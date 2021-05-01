UrduPoint.com
Oil Refinery On Northern Israeli City Of Haifa Catches Fire - Reports

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Sat 01st May 2021 | 04:10 AM

Oil Refinery on Northern Israeli City of Haifa Catches Fire - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st May, 2021) An oil refinery of the Bazan company in the northern Israeli city of Haifa has been hit by a heavy fire, according to media reports.

The blaze erupted on late Friday over a damaged pipe, The Jerusalem Post newspaper reported, citing the Ministry of Environmental Protection.

The fire has been taken under control, but the oil refinery has suspended its operation.

The authorities are monitoring the quality of air in the area, reporting no major pollution.

