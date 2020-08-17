(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th August, 2020) Hedging oil revenues by the example of Mexico in order to protect them from a price decline does not make much economic sense for Russia, the Oxford Institute for Energy Studies said in a statement on Monday.

Last month, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that Russian President Vladimir Putin had tasked the government with considering the possibility of hedging the country's oil and gas revenues to protect them from price volatility.

"Any direct replication of the Mexican hedging programme at today's market prices does not make much economic sense for Russia. Buying the hurricane insurance the day after the hurricane is unlikely to be good idea. However, investing in building appropriate infrastructure and capability to be leveraged in the future does. Buying some sort of limited protection at much lower or even zero cost could be beneficial," the institute said.

As Russia exports much more oil than Mexico, hedging its entire export volumes would be an unprecedentedly large-scale operation for the market, and both western banks and Moscow may face risks related to possible sanctions against Russia, according to the statement.

"Russia could have some political reservations about the hedge dependency on Western banks as counterparties. Since the standard put option requires the premium to be paid upfront, Russia will face serious risks if banks are unable to meet their obligations when put option expire in-the-money. In other words, once the upfront premium is paid, all the risk of non-performance in payments due to regulatory/sanctions risk is borne by the sovereign," the institute noted.

Both the Russian Central Bank and the Finance Ministry have opposed the idea of hedging oil revenues, calling it a risky and very expensive procedure.

However, Dmitry Marinchenko, the head of the group for natural resources and commodities at the Fitch credit rating agency, has told Sputnik that hedging oil and gas revenues would strengthen Russia's negotiating position within OPEC+. According to the Fitch expert, hedging oil and gas revenues is most cost-effective if the process is enacted when the prices are high.