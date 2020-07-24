UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Oil Revenue Hedge Would Strengthen Moscow's Position In OPEC+ - Fitch Analyst

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Fri 24th July 2020 | 07:56 PM

Oil Revenue Hedge Would Strengthen Moscow's Position in OPEC+ - Fitch Analyst

Any Russian decision to hedge oil and gas revenues will strengthen the country's negotiating position within OPEC+, Dmitry Marinchenko, head of the group for natural resources and commodities at the Fitch credit rating agency, told Sputnik on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th July, 2020) Any Russian decision to hedge oil and gas revenues will strengthen the country's negotiating position within OPEC+, Dmitry Marinchenko, head of the group for natural resources and commodities at the Fitch credit rating agency, told Sputnik on Friday.

On Wednesday, Bloomberg reported that Russia was considering hedging its oil and gas revenues in a bid to protect against lower prices. The portal claimed that the Russian Finance Ministry opposes the initiative, but Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday tasked the government with exploring the possibility.

"Hedging can strengthen Moscow's negotiating position [in OPEC+], although it is unlikely to allow Russia to painlessly withdraw from the alliance," Marinchenko said.

Mexico has utilized a similar system for the past two decades, which Bloomberg said may help the government recoup as much as $6 billion this year amid the global oil price crash.

According to Marinchenko, hedging oil and gas revenues is most cost-effective when the process is enacted at a time of high prices.

"It is more profitable to hedge in a high-price environment. For example, at a price of $80 per barrel. The insurance against a price drop below $30 would cost significantly less than now," the Fitch analyst said, adding that the cost of insuring 5 million barrels per day above a $30 floor may cost from $2.5 billion to $3 billion annually.

As of Friday afternoon, Brent crude oil is trading at just over $43 per barrel, and Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak said on July 15 that the oil market was looking stable.

Amid a global fall in oil prices, OPEC+ nations agreed in April to a historic output reduction deal to run through April 2022. Since May, the organization has been cutting output by 9.7 million barrels daily, although these cuts are expected to be eased to 8.1-8.2 million barrels per day from August.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Moscow Russia Oil Vladimir Putin Alliance Price April May July August Gas Market From Government (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Billion Million

Recent Stories

HRCP warns Punjab assembly of fueling bigotry

9 minutes ago

President&#039;s pardoning of prisoners is generou ..

16 minutes ago

AJK President hails performance of state Ombudsman

23 minutes ago

Mafia is behind flour price hike: Khurum Sher zama ..

40 minutes ago

Turkish Central Bank may raise inflation target

40 minutes ago

Traffic Wardens to take strict action against ille ..

21 seconds ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.