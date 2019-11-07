UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Oil-Rich Lands In Syria To Serve As Base For US Operations Against IS - State Department

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Thu 07th November 2019 | 05:10 AM

Oil-Rich Lands in Syria to Serve as Base for US Operations Against IS - State Department

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th November, 2019) The oil-rich area in northeast Syria the United States is protecting will serve as a base for the US military operations against the Islamic State terror group (banned in Russia), a senior US State Department official said in a press briefing.

"First of all, the mission of 'protect' is probably too much of a layman's term... It is basically to secure an area, and that area is to serve as a base for our continued Defeat-ISIS [Islamic State] operations, which is a legal basis for our military to be there in northeast Syria in the first place with our local SDF allies," the official said on Wednesday.

In late October, US Defense Secretary Mark Esper said the United States would deny the Russian and Syrian forces access to oil fields that it is protecting in northeast Syria. Esper said the United States will ensure the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces' control over the oil fields.

Meanwhile, Russian Special Presidential Envoy for Syria Alexander Lavrentyev said last week that the oil-rich territories in northeastern Syria must be controlled by the Syrian government.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Syria Russia Oil United States October All Government

Recent Stories

MoFAIC receives copy of credentials of new Ambassa ..

5 hours ago

MoFAIC receives copy of credentials of new Ambassa ..

5 hours ago

Ajman Ruler opens mosque in Al Nuaimia

5 hours ago

DHA signs four MoUs to provide integrated quality ..

5 hours ago

UAE Research Programme for Rain Enhancement Scienc ..

5 hours ago

Ministry of Economy, Dubai Future Foundation join ..

6 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.