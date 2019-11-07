Oil-Rich Lands in Syria to Serve as Base for US Operations Against IS - State Department

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th November, 2019) The oil-rich area in northeast Syria the United States is protecting will serve as a base for the US military operations against the Islamic State terror group (banned in Russia), a senior US State Department official said in a press briefing.

"First of all, the mission of 'protect' is probably too much of a layman's term... It is basically to secure an area, and that area is to serve as a base for our continued Defeat-ISIS [Islamic State] operations, which is a legal basis for our military to be there in northeast Syria in the first place with our local SDF allies," the official said on Wednesday.

In late October, US Defense Secretary Mark Esper said the United States would deny the Russian and Syrian forces access to oil fields that it is protecting in northeast Syria. Esper said the United States will ensure the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces' control over the oil fields.

Meanwhile, Russian Special Presidential Envoy for Syria Alexander Lavrentyev said last week that the oil-rich territories in northeastern Syria must be controlled by the Syrian government.