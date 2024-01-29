Oil Rises On Fresh Middle East Fears After Attack On US Base
Faizan Hashmi Published January 29, 2024 | 07:15 PM
Oil rose Monday on fresh Middle East fears as Joe Biden pledged to retaliate after blaming Huthis for the killing of three US service members in a drone attack on a base in Jordan
Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2024) Oil rose Monday on fresh Middle East fears as Joe Biden pledged to retaliate after blaming Huthis for the killing of three US service members in a drone attack on a base in Jordan.
The attack -- which came two days after Yemen's Huthi struck a vessel in the Red Sea -- ramped up tensions in the region and stoked worries about supplies through the key trade waterway.
Both main crude contracts rose more than one percent in early trade -- hitting levels not seen since November -- before paring the gains slightly.
"The news of three US troops being killed by a drone attack, and President Biden saying 'we shall respond', will likely dial up the market's focus on the region," Andrew Ticehurst, at Nomura, said.
The news comes as Israel presses on with its war against Hamas, adding to investor concerns about a wider conflagration that brings in Iran and the United States.
Still, the reports did little to dent equity markets in Asia, with traders awaiting a crucial policy decision by the US Federal Reserve this week and the release of more corporate earnings.
Hong Kong led the way, piling on more than one percent as traders welcomed news that China would stop the lending of certain shares for short selling as officials try to put a floor under the country's battered markets.
Willer Chen of Forsyth Barr Asia said that while the move would likely have a limited effect on stabilising equities, it was "a good gesture as market participants had been calling for regulators to step in on this front".
There was little immediate reaction from traders to news that a Hong Kong court had issued a winding-up order against Chinese developer Evergrande.
Evergrande's Hong Kong-listed shares collapsed 20 percent on the news before they were suspended.
The decision came amid worries that a huge debt crisis in China's property sector could spill over into the wider economy.
There were also gains in Shanghai, Tokyo, Sydney, Seoul, Singapore, Taipei, Jakarta and Wellington.
Asia's upbeat start followed another record close for the Dow on Wall Street that came after the central bank's preferred inflation gauge indicated prices were being brought under control.
As well as the Fed's meeting, the week also sees a number of other notable events, including the release of figures on US jobs creation and consumer sentiment, and Chinese manufacturing activity.
Amazon, Microsoft and other large technology companies are also due to report their earnings.
- Key figures around 0230 GMT -
West Texas Intermediate: UP 0.6 percent at $78.44 per barrel
Brent North Sea Crude: UP 0.5 percent at $83.39 per barrel
Tokyo - Nikkei 225: UP 0.9 percent at 36,079.14 (break)
Hong Kong - Hang Seng Index: UP 1.0 percent at 16,105.17
Shanghai - Composite: UP 0.1 percent at 2,912.74
Dollar/yen: UP at 148.21 yen from 148.13 yen on Friday
Euro/dollar: DOWN at $1.0841 from $1.0858
Pound/dollar: DOWN at $1.2700 from $1.2703
Euro/pound: DOWN at 85.38 pence from 85.44 pence
New York - Dow: UP 0.2 percent at 38,109.43 (close)
London - FTSE 100: UP 1.4 percent at 7,635.09 (close)
Recent Stories
Indian Ocean naval forces rescue two boats from Somali pirates
'Future List' secures membership on Saudi Journalists Association Board: Al-Ahma ..
Protesting French farmers start blockade of Paris
IXP & date center set up to boost reliability of internet connectivity: Dr Saif
Khalid Nisar Dogar with 22 outlaws booked
DRO orders crackdown against election code of conduct violators
SSDO, NCRC jointly sign MoU in safeguarding children
ECP successfully trains 970,000 polling staff
ACS South Punjab reviews ongoing development of BVH
Pak-Iran collaborative approaches imperative to confront terrorism: FM Jilani
Businessman community honored commendation certificate for meritorious services
PHS call for ban on e-cigarettes, vapes in KP
More Stories From Business
-
Pak-Iran collaborative approaches imperative to confront terrorism: FM Jilani3 minutes ago
-
Federal Ombudsman assures to address issues of business community19 seconds ago
-
SBP maintains policy rate at 22 per cent2 hours ago
-
PSW Integration with IPPC E-Phyto Hub2 hours ago
-
EU to provide additional €100 mln to enhance post-flood resilience2 hours ago
-
Stocks diverge, oil rises tracking data, Middle East escalation2 hours ago
-
Shipping activity at Port Qasim3 hours ago
-
Rupee sheds 05 paisa against dollar2 hours ago
-
Japan says Moon lander 'resumed operations'2 hours ago
-
SECP issues Islamic finance bulletin for 2022-2313 minutes ago
-
Oil rises on fresh Middle East fears, equities advance13 minutes ago
-
Wall Street girds for ugly Boeing earnings as CEO faces scrutiny13 minutes ago