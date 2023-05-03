Oil Selloff Deepens as Federal Reserve Ponders New Interest Rate Hike in Softening Economy

The May selloff in oil accelerated as crude prices tumbled nearly 5% early on Wednesday, in a near repeat of the previous session, as investors fretted over what the Federal Reserve would do with interest rates in the softening US economy

NEW YORK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd May, 2023) The May selloff in oil accelerated as crude prices tumbled nearly 5% early on Wednesday, in a near repeat of the previous session, as investors fretted over what the Federal Reserve would do with interest rates in the softening US economy.

Further pressuring oil were soft weekly demand numbers for US crude, gasoline and diesel.

Crude prices hit new five-week lows, tumbling hours before the Fed's Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) was scheduled to announce its rates decision for May.

"Today was always likely to mark the end of the US central bank's tightening cycle - not that it has explicitly signaled this - but we've now reached a stage in which every rate hike could have unwanted and unintended consequences," Craig Erlam, analyst at online trading platform OANDA, said.

The United States may be heading for recession and they may not be alone, which doesn't bode well for crude demand, Elam added.

New York-traded West Texas Intermediate (WTI) was down $3.36, or 4.7%, to $68.31 per barrel by 11:23 ET (15:23 GMT). The session low was $68.28. On Tuesday, WTI settled down $4, or 5.3%.

From a technical perspective alone, WTI could lose after another $2 a barrel or so, Sunil Kumar Dixit, chief technical strategist at SKCharting.com, said.

If selling intensifies, the decline in WTI can extend to the 200-week SMA of $67, Dixit told Sputnik, referring to the Simple Moving Average.

"But there's also the chance of a recovery towards the $71.80- $72.60 levels as the market is quite oversold as it is," he added.

London-traded Brent crude was off by $3.30, or 4.4%, to $72.02. The session bottom was $72. In the previous session, Brent settled down $3.99, or 5%.

To fight inflation, the Fed has added 475 basis points to rates in nine increases since March 2022.

Rates now stand at a peak of 5%, compared with just 0.25% at the start of the coronavirus pandemic in March 2020. Another quarter-point hike from today will bump up rates to a peak of 5.25%.

Inflation grew by 4.2% in the year to March from a four-decade high of 6.6% in the 12 months to March 2022.

Despite the cooling in prices, annual inflation remains at more than double the Fed's 2% target.

The US banking sector, meanwhile, exhibited new signs of stress this week with the takeover of First Republic Bank. Adding to concerns were a potential debt default by the United States and readings on US factory orders and durable goods that came in lower than expected.

Wednesday's sell-off in oil accelerated after the US Energy Information Administration (EIA) reported a modest drawdown in US crude stockpiles for last week. The agency also cited a surprise build in gasoline inventories and a slighter larger than expected drop in distillate balances.

US crude inventories fell by almost 1.3 million barrels last week, declining for a third straight week though far less than the prior week, while gasoline stockpiles actually rose versus expectations for a drop, the Energy Information Administration, or EIA, reported in its Weekly Petroleum Status Report for the week ended April 28.

On the gasoline inventory front, the EIA reported a build of 1.743 million barrels. Analysts had expected the agency to cite a draw of 1.157 million barrels instead, after the previous drop of 2.408 million barrels for the week to April 14.

With distillate stockpiles, the EIA reported a drop of 1.191 million barrels. Analysts had forecast a 1.084 million barrel draw, against a decline of 0.576 million in the prior week. Distillates are refined into heating oil, diesel for trucks, buses, trains and ships, and fuel for jets.