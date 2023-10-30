Oil sinks on easing fears of Mideast regional war

World oil prices sank Monday as traders hoped a region-wide conflict could still be avoided as Israel said its forces killed dozens of Hamas fighters in clashes in Gaza

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2023) World oil prices sank Monday as traders hoped a region-wide conflict could still be avoided as Israel said its forces killed dozens of Hamas fighters in clashes in Gaza.

European equities rose as the sliding oil market lifted hopes that the US Federal Reserve and the Bank of England will opt for no-change when they announce their latest interest-rate decisions on Wednesday and Thursday respectively.

Crude futures pared Friday's near three percent gains as Israel's military continued air and ground operations in Gaza.

Ground battles raged inside the northern Gaza Strip on Monday and Israeli tanks were seen on the outskirts of its largest city in the war against the Palestinian militant group Hamas.