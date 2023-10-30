Open Menu

Oil Sinks On Easing Fears Of Mideast Regional War

Umer Jamshaid Published October 30, 2023 | 07:36 PM

Oil sinks on easing fears of Mideast regional war

World oil prices sank Monday as traders hoped a region-wide conflict could still be avoided as Israel said its forces killed dozens of Hamas fighters in clashes in Gaza

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2023) World oil prices sank Monday as traders hoped a region-wide conflict could still be avoided as Israel said its forces killed dozens of Hamas fighters in clashes in Gaza.

European equities rose as the sliding oil market lifted hopes that the US Federal Reserve and the Bank of England will opt for no-change when they announce their latest interest-rate decisions on Wednesday and Thursday respectively.

Crude futures pared Friday's near three percent gains as Israel's military continued air and ground operations in Gaza.

Ground battles raged inside the northern Gaza Strip on Monday and Israeli tanks were seen on the outskirts of its largest city in the war against the Palestinian militant group Hamas.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

World Israel Gaza Oil Bank Market

Recent Stories

Final round of qualifiers launched for Community C ..

Final round of qualifiers launched for Community Champion of Arab Reading Challe ..

11 minutes ago
 Inzamul Haq resigns as chief selector of national ..

Inzamul Haq resigns as chief selector of national cricket team

31 minutes ago
 German inflation slows to 3.8% in October

German inflation slows to 3.8% in October

20 minutes ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed receives James Cleverly, discus ..

Abdullah bin Zayed receives James Cleverly, discusses UAE-UK partnership, region ..

57 minutes ago
 PSX witnesses bullish trend, gains 539 points

PSX witnesses bullish trend, gains 539 points

20 minutes ago
 CCP sets up new department for robust market surve ..

CCP sets up new department for robust market surveillance

8 minutes ago
Latest developments in the Israel-Hamas war

Latest developments in the Israel-Hamas war

8 minutes ago
 Over 100% surge in regular savers in 2023: Nationa ..

Over 100% surge in regular savers in 2023: National Bonds

1 hour ago
 PSC declares PMS results

PSC declares PMS results

8 minutes ago
 Marriage grant paid to 8 applicants

Marriage grant paid to 8 applicants

8 minutes ago
 Tawazun Council, Türkiye&#039;s SSB hold inaugura ..

Tawazun Council, Türkiye&#039;s SSB hold inaugural working group meeting in Abu ..

2 hours ago
 ADGM publishes amendments to its Beneficial Owners ..

ADGM publishes amendments to its Beneficial Ownership and Control Regulations

2 hours ago

More Stories From Business