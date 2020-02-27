UrduPoint.com
Oil Slumps More Than 4.0% On Coronavirus Fears

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Thu 27th February 2020 | 09:00 PM

Oil slumps more than 4.0% on coronavirus fears

World oil prices tumbled by more than four percent on Thursday, as traders fretted about the impact of spreading coronavirus on crude demand

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2020 ) :World oil prices tumbled by more than four percent on Thursday, as traders fretted about the impact of spreading coronavirus on crude demand.

Brent oil for April delivery tanked almost 4.2 percent to $51.

20 per barrel, while New York's WTI crude for the same month dived nearly 5.0 percent to $46.31.

"Concerns that the virus will prompt a global slowdown, weaker consumer confidence and reduced travel has raised concerns about lower demand, weighing on prices," CMC Markets analyst Michael Hewson told AFP.

