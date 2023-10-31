Open Menu

Oil Slumps On Easing Fears Of Mideast Regional War

Faizan Hashmi Published October 31, 2023 | 08:19 PM

Oil slumps on easing fears of Mideast regional war

World oil prices sank Monday as traders hoped a region-wide conflict could still be avoided and Israel said its forces killed dozens of Hamas fighters in clashes in Gaza

New York, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2023) World oil prices sank Monday as traders hoped a region-wide conflict could still be avoided and Israel said its forces killed dozens of Hamas fighters in clashes in Gaza.

Equities rose in Europe and on Wall Street as the sliding oil market lifted hopes that the US Federal Reserve and the Bank of England will opt for no-change when they announce their latest interest-rate decisions on Wednesday and Thursday respectively.

Crude futures pared Friday's near three percent gains as Israel's military continued air and ground operations in Gaza.

Ground battles raged inside the northern Gaza Strip on Monday and Israeli tanks entered the southern outskirts of its largest city in the war against the Palestinian militant group Hamas.

- 'Highly volatile' -

"Crude oil prices have slipped back below $90 a barrel, down from their Friday peaks as the Israeli incursion into Gaza turns out to be a more measured affair than many had initially feared it might have been," said analyst Michael Hewson at CMC Markets.

Much of the gains were on concerns that other oil producers in the Middle East might intervene in the crisis if Israel launched an all-out invasion, but with other nations staying on the sidelines, markets saw some relief.

- 'Big week' for rates -

"It's a big week for interest rate decisions," said AJ Bell investment director Russ Mould.

Both the Fed and the BoE "are expected to keep rates unchanged, which should provide some relief to investors, although much of the focus will be on commentary about the path for rates going into 2024," Mould added.

The decisions come one week after the European Central Bank left eurozone interest rates unchanged last Thursday, bringing an end to a series of hikes that started in July last year.

Policymakers had raised rates at each of their last 10 meetings as they sought to rein in soaring inflation driven in large part by surging energy prices in the wake of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

But ebbing price pressures and signs of weakness in the economy prompted the ECB to hold borrowing costs.

- Key figures around 2100 GMT -

Brent North Sea crude: DOWN 3.3 percent at $87.45 per barrel

West Texas Intermediate: DOWN 3.8 percent at $82.31 per barrel

New York - Dow: UP 1.6 percent at 32,928.96 (close)

New York - S&P 500: UP 1.2 percent at 4,166.82 (close)

New York - Nasdaq: UP 1.2 percent at 12,789.48 (close)

London - FTSE 100: UP 0.5 percent at 7,327.39 (close)

Frankfurt - DAX: UP 0.2 percent at 14,716.54 (close)

Paris - CAC 40: UP 0.4 percent at 6,825.07 (close)

EURO STOXX 50: UP 0.4 percent at 4,028.32 (close)

Tokyo - Nikkei 225: DOWN 1.0 percent at 30,696.96 (close)

Hong Kong - Hang Seng Index: FLAT at 17,406.36 (close)

Shanghai - Composite: UP 0.1 percent at 3,021.55 (close)

Euro/dollar: UP at $1.0619 from $1.0565 on Friday

Dollar/yen: DOWN at 149.06 yen from 149.66 yen

Pound/dollar: UP at $1.2168 from $1.2122

Euro/pound: UP at 87.23 pence from 87.15 pence

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

World Israel Ukraine Russia Europe Gaza Oil Bank London Shanghai Paris Frankfurt Hong Kong Tokyo Price New York Middle East Euro July Market From

Recent Stories

Etihad Airways operates first commercial flight op ..

Etihad Airways operates first commercial flight opening Terminal A

12 minutes ago
 France probes Stars of David graffiti in Paris

France probes Stars of David graffiti in Paris

19 minutes ago
 Dr Kausar calls for effective steps for command ar ..

Dr Kausar calls for effective steps for command area expansion programme in rain ..

19 minutes ago
 Japan police detain hostage-taker after hours-long ..

Japan police detain hostage-taker after hours-long standoff

5 minutes ago
 Dubai World Trade Centre’s Expo Village achieves ..

Dubai World Trade Centre’s Expo Village achieves full occupancy for its first ..

27 minutes ago
 All set for repatriation of illegal foreigners: Re ..

All set for repatriation of illegal foreigners: Repatriation to begin on Nov 1

5 minutes ago
Schoolympics torch reaches Muzaffargarh

Schoolympics torch reaches Muzaffargarh

5 minutes ago
 IPO DG calls for filling research, product develop ..

IPO DG calls for filling research, product development gap

5 minutes ago
 BTTN Organizes Online Lecture on Gwadar-CPEC's Imp ..

BTTN Organizes Online Lecture on Gwadar-CPEC's Importance.

5 minutes ago
 Witnesses' testimony in cipher case postponed

Witnesses' testimony in cipher case postponed

8 minutes ago
 Talented Chitral girl excels at Youth Conference i ..

Talented Chitral girl excels at Youth Conference in Türkiye

8 minutes ago
 May-9 violence: ATC extends interim bail of Asad U ..

May-9 violence: ATC extends interim bail of Asad Umar, Imran's sisters

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Business