UrduPoint.com

Oil Spikes As Russia Cuts Output After Western Price Cap

Muhammad Irfan Published February 10, 2023 | 07:04 PM

Oil spikes as Russia cuts output after Western price cap

Oil soared Friday after Russia slashed its crude output in response to a Western price cap that was imposed on exports after Moscow's invasion of Ukraine

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2023 ):Oil soared Friday after Russia slashed its crude output in response to a Western price cap that was imposed on exports after Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.

Europe's benchmark Brent oil and US counterpart WTI crude jumped more than two percent after Russian deputy prime minister Alexander Novak cut production by 500,000 barrels per day, or five percent of output.

"Crude prices reacted positively to the news, considering that so far Russian oil production has been relatively resilient," said UBS analyst Giovanni Staunovo.

"The move ... aims to improve oil revenues by narrowing the discount of Russian oil to Brent." Russia is part of an alliance with OPEC that meets regularly to decide on oil output levels.

An EU-wide ban on Russia oil products -- like diesel, gasoline and jet fuel -- came into effect Sunday alongside a Group of Seven (G7) price cap on the same items.

That expanded on the EU embargo on seaborne oil deliveries introduced two months ago -- when it also established with G7 partners a $60-dollar-per-barrel cap for Russian exports.

Oil, already winning strong support in recent weeks from top consumer China's economic reopening from the pandemic, rebounded further on the news from Novak, who in charge of Moscow's energy policy.

Elsewhere on Friday, stock markets mostly sank on US interest rate hike fears after last week's blockbuster jobs report, and despite news that Britain has avoided recession.

While US data in recent months has shown inflation is coming down, the employment figures showed the economy remained robust, leading several top Federal Reserve officials to warn much more work was needed to get prices under control.

Having spent January optimistic that the days of central bank tightening would soon come to an end, traders have been brought back down to earth this month as they contemplate borrowing costs going higher and staying there longer than previously expected.

That stoked fears the world's top economy could tip into a prolonged downturn.

- UK skirts recession - London investors set aside news that the UK economy averted recession in the final three months of the year by registering zero growth, having contracted in the prior quarter.

Finance minister Jeremy Hunt welcomed the news but warned about sky-high consumer prices that have sparked a cost-of-living crisis.

"We are not out the woods yet, particularly when it comes to inflation," he added.

Bucking the downward stock markets trend, Tokyo rose Friday on a weaker yen, though the currency rallied after the market closed on reports that the Japanese government would nominate Kazuo Ueda to replace Haruhiko Kuroda as head of the country's central bank.

Ueda is an economist and former member of the Band of Japan policy board. But analysts said the yen's advance may be more to do with the fact deputy governor Masayoshi Amamiya would not take the post, which would have likely seen a continuation of the current dovish approach.

- Key figures around 1200 GMT - Brent North Sea crude: UP 2.3 percent at $86.48 per barrel West Texas Intermediate: UP 2.5 percent at $80.01 per barrel London - FTSE 100: DOWN 0.7 percent at 7,855.89 points Frankfurt - DAX: DOWN 1.6 percent at 15,274.40 Paris - CAC 40: DOWN 1.4 percent at 7,091.18 EURO STOXX 50: DOWN 1.6 percent at 4,181.98 Tokyo - Nikkei 225: UP 0.3 percent at 27,670.98 (close) Hong Kong - Hang Seng Index: DOWN 2.0 percent at 21,190.42 (close) Shanghai - Composite: DOWN 0.3 percent at 3,260.67 (close) New York - Dow: DOWN 0.7 percent at 33,699.88 (close) Euro/dollar: DOWN at $1.0703 from $1.0740 on Thursday Pound/dollar: DOWN at $1.2107 from $1.2121Euro/pound: DOWN at 88.39 pence from 88.61 penceDollar/yen: UP at 130.84 yen from 131.59 yen

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Prime Minister World Governor Exports Ukraine Moscow Russia China Oil Bank London Shanghai Paris Frankfurt Hong Kong Tokyo Same Alliance Price New York United Kingdom Japan Euro January May Sunday Market Post From Government Top Jobs Employment

Recent Stories

134 rescuers race against time to save earthquake ..

134 rescuers race against time to save earthquake survivors in Türkiye, Syria

6 minutes ago
 City Police arrest six alleged narcotics smugglers ..

City Police arrest six alleged narcotics smugglers, sellers

8 minutes ago
 Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) witnesses bearish tr ..

Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) witnesses bearish trend, loses 724 points

8 minutes ago
 SSWMB, HCSTSI express concern over disposal of med ..

SSWMB, HCSTSI express concern over disposal of medical waste

8 minutes ago
 Commissioner emphasizes making Hyderabad polio-fre ..

Commissioner emphasizes making Hyderabad polio-free division

8 minutes ago
 138 arrested for timber smuggling in Malakand divi ..

138 arrested for timber smuggling in Malakand division; Rs 10 mln fine imposed

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.