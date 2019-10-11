UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Oil Spikes In London

Muhammad Irfan 30 seconds ago Fri 11th October 2019 | 04:51 PM

Oil spikes in London

Oil surged on Friday.Brent and New York crude contracts were catapulted more than two percent higher as the news flashed across traders' screens just after 0600 GMT

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2019 ) :Oil surged on Friday.Brent and New York crude contracts were catapulted more than two percent higher as the news flashed across traders' screens just after 0600 GMT. Prior to the news, crude oil had already been rising on signs of progress in the US-China trade talks and after OPEC Secretary-General Mohammad Barkindo said the oil exporting club would do what it could to avert another slump.

Elsewhere, Asian and European equities were enjoying strong buying thanks to hopes of progress in the talks, with US President Donald Trump saying they were "going very well".

Negotiators from the world's top two economies kicked off much-anticipated talks on resolving their long-running tariffs row on a positive footing.

- Brexit optimism - In foreign exchange, the pound hit a five-month peak against the euro after British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his Irish counterpart Leo Varadkar declared Thursday that they could see a "pathway" towards striking a possible Brexit divorce deal.

British and EU negotiators met Friday in a last-ditch bid to restart talks on an orderly Brexit, amid "promising signals" that a deal could still be possible just days before a key EU summit.

The European single Currency sank as low as 87.84 pence in late morning deals.

- Key figures around 1030 GMT - Brent North Sea crude: UP 1.4 percent at $59.91 per barrel West Texas Intermediate: UP 1.7 percent at $54.49 London - FTSE 100: UP 0.3 percent at 7,206.52 points Paris - CAC 40: UP 1.2 percent at 5,633.58 Frankfurt - DAX 30: UP 1.9 percent at 12,396.86 EURO STOXX 50: UP 1.4 percent at 3,542.48 Tokyo - Nikkei 225: UP 1.2 percent at 21,798.87 (close) Hong Kong - Hang Seng: UP 2.3 percent at 26,308.44 (close) Shanghai - Composite: UP 0.9 percent at 2,973.66 (close) New York - Dow: UP 0.6 percent at 26,496.67 (close) Euro/dollar: FLAT at $1.1005 from 2100 GMT Dollar/yen: DOWN at 107.97 Yen from 107.98 yenPound/dollar: UP at $1.2471 from $1.2443Euro/pound: DOWN at 88.25 pence from 88.45 pence

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Prime Minister World Exchange Oil Trump Divorce Leo London Shanghai Paris Frankfurt Hong Kong Tokyo Progress New York Ireland Euro Brexit From Top Asia

Recent Stories

The upcoming Camon 12 Air is the most anticipated ..

8 minutes ago

Roundtable Conference at NUST Centre for Internati ..

41 minutes ago

Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SE ..

12 minutes ago

Land Record Computerization to be completed by Jun ..

12 minutes ago

251 arrested, 151 weapons seized in September in S ..

12 minutes ago

Barnier says Brexit talks 'constructive' but urges ..

12 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.