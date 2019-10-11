Oil spikes in London

Oil surged on Friday.Brent and New York crude contracts were catapulted more than two percent higher as the news flashed across traders' screens just after 0600 GMT

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2019 ) :Oil surged on Friday.Brent and New York crude contracts were catapulted more than two percent higher as the news flashed across traders' screens just after 0600 GMT. Prior to the news, crude oil had already been rising on signs of progress in the US-China trade talks and after OPEC Secretary-General Mohammad Barkindo said the oil exporting club would do what it could to avert another slump.

Elsewhere, Asian and European equities were enjoying strong buying thanks to hopes of progress in the talks, with US President Donald Trump saying they were "going very well".

Negotiators from the world's top two economies kicked off much-anticipated talks on resolving their long-running tariffs row on a positive footing.

- Brexit optimism - In foreign exchange, the pound hit a five-month peak against the euro after British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his Irish counterpart Leo Varadkar declared Thursday that they could see a "pathway" towards striking a possible Brexit divorce deal.

British and EU negotiators met Friday in a last-ditch bid to restart talks on an orderly Brexit, amid "promising signals" that a deal could still be possible just days before a key EU summit.

The European single Currency sank as low as 87.84 pence in late morning deals.

- Key figures around 1030 GMT - Brent North Sea crude: UP 1.4 percent at $59.91 per barrel West Texas Intermediate: UP 1.7 percent at $54.49 London - FTSE 100: UP 0.3 percent at 7,206.52 points Paris - CAC 40: UP 1.2 percent at 5,633.58 Frankfurt - DAX 30: UP 1.9 percent at 12,396.86 EURO STOXX 50: UP 1.4 percent at 3,542.48 Tokyo - Nikkei 225: UP 1.2 percent at 21,798.87 (close) Hong Kong - Hang Seng: UP 2.3 percent at 26,308.44 (close) Shanghai - Composite: UP 0.9 percent at 2,973.66 (close) New York - Dow: UP 0.6 percent at 26,496.67 (close) Euro/dollar: FLAT at $1.1005 from 2100 GMT Dollar/yen: DOWN at 107.97 Yen from 107.98 yenPound/dollar: UP at $1.2471 from $1.2443Euro/pound: DOWN at 88.25 pence from 88.45 pence