Oil Spill Detected Off Corsica Coast - Haute-Corse Prefecture

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th June, 2021) An oil spill has been discovered off the eastern coast of the French island of Corsica, the Haute-Corse department's prefecture said on Saturday.

"The reconnaissance monitoring that was carried out in the early morning detected two spills ” one is located 800 meters (2,624 feet) north of the Pond of Diane, and the other 3.

5 kilometers (2.2 miles) from the coast of the Sari-Solenzara commune," the prefecture said in a statement.

It added that the ships with specialized staff, as well as fire and rescue services were heading to the Corsican shores.

The national gendarmerie has also dispatched staff to ensure the safety of the beaches.