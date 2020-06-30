UrduPoint.com
Oil Spill In Moscow Region's Water Reservoir Grows Over 245,000 Square Feet - Agency

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Tue 30th June 2020 | 01:56 PM

Oil Spill in Moscow Region's Water Reservoir Grows Over 245,000 Square Feet - Agency

Russia's Federal Water Resources Agency on Tuesday detected an increase of the oil spill in the Khimki Reservoir, in the Moscow region, to over 245,000 square feet

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th June, 2020) Russia's Federal Water Resources Agency on Tuesday detected an increase of the oil spill in the Khimki Reservoir, in the Moscow region, to over 245,000 square feet.

The contamination was originally detected on June 25 in the Grachevka (Chernavka) River that flows into the reservoir.

"From the moment of detection on 25.06.

2020, the oil spill's area has increased and is now more than 22,900 square meters," the agency said in a statement, adding that deaths of fish and birds due to the water contamination has been registered as well.

The suspected source of the contamination is a surface water drain used by Khimvodostok municipal unitary enterprise.

The spill has been localized by containment booms. Decontamination is underway.

