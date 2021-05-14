UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Oil Spill In Russia's Komi Republic Covers Over 136,000 Square Feet - Authorities

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Fri 14th May 2021 | 02:20 PM

Oil Spill in Russia's Komi Republic Covers Over 136,000 Square Feet - Authorities

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th May, 2021) Russia's Rosprirodnadzor environmental watchdog estimated that the oil spillage in the Republic of Komi has spread to an area of almost 136,700 square feet, the Russian Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment said on Friday.

Earlier in the week, the local emergency services reported iridescent film on the surface of the Kolva river near the town of Usinsk. The spill is said to have been caused by the depressurization of a pipeline in the Nenets Autonomous Area.

Head of Russia's Komi Republic Vladimir Uyba said on Thursday about 6-7 tonnes of oil had been spilled.

"The contaminated area is at 12,725 square kilometers [136,970 square feet], the amount of spilled oil is approximately 4 tonnes," the ministry said in a statement, adding that administrative investigations are underway.

This is not the first time the republic has to deal with an oil spill caused by a depressurized pipeline as a similar incident took place in October last year.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Film And Movies Russia Oil Vladimir Putin Usinsk October

Recent Stories

Fireworks light up Yas Island in celebration of Ei ..

1 hour ago

Free entry to Sharjah museums on International Mus ..

1 hour ago

Japan adds 3 more prefectures to virus state of em ..

1 hour ago

India reports daily rise in coronavirus cases of 3 ..

2 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

5 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed exchanges Eid greetings with Afg ..

13 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.