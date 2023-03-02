Oil Spill Off Philippine Coast Reaches 9 Square Miles - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd March, 2023) An oil spill from a crashed tanker in the waters off the Philippine coast has reached 24 square kilometers (9 square miles), threatening local marine life, Philippine media reported on Thursday.

The tanker, which partially sank on Tuesday due to strong waves, carried some 800,000 liters (176,000 gallons) of industrial fuel, Philippine broadcaster ABS-CBN reported.

The Philippine Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) said that the oil spill may affect 21 marine protected areas.

"On a maximum of 40-kilometer (25-mile) radius from 5 nautical miles east of Balingawan Port, 21 locally-managed marine protected areas can be potentially affected due to oil spillage," the DENR said in a statement, as quoted by the broadcaster.

At the same time, the governor of the Oriental Mindoro province, Humerlito Dolor, said that the oil spill could be getting wider.

"The 6 by 4-kilometer affected area seems to be getting even wider," Dolor said, as quoted by ABS-CBN.

The Philippine Coast Guard has installed oil containment fences and dispersants in the water, the report said. The authorities also promised to help local fishermen who cannot catch fish due to the incident.