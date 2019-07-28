UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Oil Spill Reported Off Southern Coast Of Chile - Navy

Umer Jamshaid 27 seconds ago Sun 28th July 2019 | 09:40 AM

Oil Spill Reported Off Southern Coast of Chile - Navy

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th July, 2019) About 10,500 gallons of diesel oil has been spilt off the southern coast of Chile, the country's navy said.

"On Saturday, July 27, a call was received from the CAP [mining] company informing that a spill of approximately 40,000 liters [10,500 gallons] of diesel oil was reported some 250 km [155 miles] northwest of Puerto Natales [port city]," the statement said on Twitter.

The authorities have started an investigation into the incident.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Twitter Company Oil Puerto Natales Chile July From

Recent Stories

CDA, MCI develops modern technology at Asphalt Mix ..

10 hours ago

Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui condemns imposition of sal ..

10 hours ago

Free hepatitis camp, walk held at Shaikh Zayed Hos ..

10 hours ago

Afghan women must have role In peace talks, rights ..

10 hours ago

Pakistan Navy contributes over Rs 3 m medical supp ..

10 hours ago

Putin's Visit to France in August Being Prepared - ..

10 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.