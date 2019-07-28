Oil Spill Reported Off Southern Coast of Chile - Navy

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th July, 2019) About 10,500 gallons of diesel oil has been spilt off the southern coast of Chile, the country's navy said.

"On Saturday, July 27, a call was received from the CAP [mining] company informing that a spill of approximately 40,000 liters [10,500 gallons] of diesel oil was reported some 250 km [155 miles] northwest of Puerto Natales [port city]," the statement said on Twitter.

The authorities have started an investigation into the incident.