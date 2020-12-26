UrduPoint.com
Oil Spilled In Russia's Nenets Autonomous Area Amounts To 110 Cubic Meters - Governor

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Sat 26th December 2020 | 10:26 PM

Oil Spilled in Russia's Nenets Autonomous Area Amounts to 110 Cubic Meters - Governor

The volume of the oil-containing liquid spilled in the Kharyaga oil field located in Russia's Nenets Autonomous Area has amounted to roughly 110 cubic meters (3,885 cubic feet), Yury Bezdudny, the region's governor, said on Saturday

MURMANSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th December, 2020) The volume of the oil-containing liquid spilled in the Kharyaga oil field located in Russia's Nenets Autonomous Area has amounted to roughly 110 cubic meters (3,885 cubic feet), Yury Bezdudny, the region's governor, said on Saturday.

On Friday, Russian energy company Lukoil-Komi said that oil-containing liquid leaked out from a damaged oil pipeline in the Kharyaga oil field.

"The damage caused by the oil spill is being eliminated in the Kharyaga. The pipeline's depressurization has been fixed ... According to the preliminary assessment, there is no threat of oil products' infiltration into the soil. The spill's volume has amounted to 110 cubic meters of liquid.

According to experts, it contains about five percent oil. The thickness of the polluted snow layer is roughly 10 centimeters," Bezdudny wrote on his Vkontakte account.

The governor added that the decontamination of the polluted area was conducted by the operating company, with 20 people participating. According to Bezdudny, it will take two or three days to collect all the polluted snow.

In October, another oil spill occurred in Nenets Autonomous Area that covered an area of 25 square kilometers (9.7 square miles) and eventually infiltrated into the river of Kolva. Local authorities declared a state of emergency in the areas affected by the contamination.

