MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th August, 2021) Oil has spilled from the Greek tanker Minerva Symphony in the Black Sea near the Russian port of Novorossiysk, the Russian Federal Agency for Maritime and River Transportation (Rosmorrechflot) told Sputnik.

"An oil spill occurred while loading from the Greek tanker Minerva Symphony. The quantity is still unknown," the agency said on late Saturday.

The spill took place 5 kilometers (3 miles) from the coastline at the tanker loading unit.

Special units have been sent to the area to tackle the consequences of the incident.