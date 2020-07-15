KRASNOYARSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th July, 2020) A minor oil spill was discovered at another lake in the Taymyr region of the Krasnoyarsk Territory soon after rescuers had collected 65 cubic meters (approximately 2,295 cubic feet) of the fuel-water mixture at the site of a jet fuel spill on the peninsula, the press service of the Taymyrsky Dolgano-Nenetsky District administration told Sputnik.

On Sunday, when jet fuel was being pumped from a barge to a production warehouse located in the vicinity of the village of Tukhard in the Krasnoyarsk Territory, the pipeline was depressurized and over 44 tonnes of fuel spilled onto the territory of a helicopter landing site and the adjacent area.

"Some [oil] spilled into a large lake. Everything is fenced with containment booms," the press service said.

The district administration held no information on the volume of oil that leaked into the lake this time.

Other leakage incidents that recently took place in Russia include a spill of five tonnes of diesel fuel from a damaged reservoir at a diesel power station in the Yakutia Republic and an oil spill in the Khimki Reservoir in the Moscow Region in June.