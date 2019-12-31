RIO DE JANEIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st December, 2019) Oil spills have reappeared on the northeastern coast of Brazil on Monday, affecting several settlements in the country's Ceara state, media reported.

Fewer than 200 people are living in settlements affected by the oil spills, but their main activities are fishing, tourism and agriculture, so oil slicks have a major impact on the local economy, news portal G1 reported.

According to Brazilian Institute of Environment and Renewable Natural Resources, since the end of August, more than 980 sections of coastlines, including beaches, river deltas and rock formations have been affected by oil slicks. The causes of them are still unknown.