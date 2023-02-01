UrduPoint.com

Oil Steady As US Data Cools Inflation Worries

Oil prices were little changed on Wednesday, rebounding from the previous session's lows over signs of easing inflation in the US, the world's largest oil-consuming country, while the market continues to be over-cautious ahead of OPEC+ and US Federal Reserve (Fed) meetings

International benchmark Brent crude traded at $85.52 per barrel at 10.12 a.m. local time (0712GMT), up 0.07% from the closing price of $85.46 a barrel in the previous trading session.

American benchmark West Texas Intermediate (WTI) traded at $79.03 per barrel at the same time, a 0.20% gain after the previous session closed at $78.87 a barrel.

Prices rose slightly as the Fed's preferred inflation indicator eased annually to a 4.

4% gain in December 2022, down from a 4.7% increase in November, according to US Commerce Department figures released last week.

The softening in the year-on-year figures is a result of the Fed's aggressive monetary tightening cycle and interest rate increases last year.

The US central bank last year made a total of 425 points rate hikes on seven occasions to fight record-high inflation that climbed to its highest level in over 40 years by mid-2022.

The Fed's first 2023 two-day meeting will conclude on Wednesday and is widely expected to result in a 25-basis-point rate hike.

