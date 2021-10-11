Oil Storage Tank Catches Fire in Southern Lebanon - Reports

BEIRUT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th October, 2021) A fire erupted in a fuel storage tank at the Zahrani oil facility in southern Lebanon on Monday, national media reported.

"Employees (of the civil defense service) began putting out a fire that broke out in one of the benzene storage tanks at the Zahrani facility," a source in the civil defense service told the Al-Jadeed tv channel.

The cause of the fire is unknown.