Oil Storage Tank Catches Fire In Southern Lebanon - Reports

Muhammad Irfan 10 minutes ago Mon 11th October 2021 | 12:20 PM

Oil Storage Tank Catches Fire in Southern Lebanon - Reports

BEIRUT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th October, 2021) A fire erupted in a fuel storage tank at the Zahrani oil facility in southern Lebanon on Monday, national media reported.

"Employees (of the civil defense service) began putting out a fire that broke out in one of the benzene storage tanks at the Zahrani facility," a source in the civil defense service told the Al-Jadeed tv channel.

The cause of the fire is unknown.

