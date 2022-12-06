UrduPoint.com

Oil Storage Tank Near Kursk Airport On Fire After Drone Attack - Regional Governor

Umer Jamshaid Published December 06, 2022 | 10:00 AM

VORONEZH (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th December, 2022) An oil storage tank near the Kursk airport in central Russia caught fire as a result of a drone attack, no one was reported injured, Kursk Region Governor Roman Starovoit said.

"As a result of a drone attack, an oil storage tank caught fire in the area of the Kursk airfield," Starovoit said on Telegram.

"No one was reported injured. The fire is being contained. All security services are working at the scene," he said.

